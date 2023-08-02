Berlin proptech start-up dao raises €1.5M to put AI in the hands of property managers

Berlin-based proptech start-up dao has raised €1.5 million in pre-seed funding. Involved in the round are investors Julian Teicke of wefox, Patrick Henning of luca, Dustin Figge of Homelike, and Gerald Schönbucher of Kaufland e-commerce.

It would appear the start-up is going to improve the rental experience and speed up the process for tenants by automating much of the paperwork approvals and communication endured during the process. Not to worry though if you are a property manager, you won’t be replaced, you’ll just have AI at your fingertips to help you ‘prioritise tenants’.

"dao's mission is all about making life easier for tenants. By integrating advanced technology and an excellent operating team, we can make property management a lot quicker and more straightforward,” says Jona Schaeffer, CEO of dao, who previously founded and successfully exited the serviced apartment company charly with other dao founder Mavi Teicke.

"Quality property management isn't a luxury; it's a right for every tenant. Our goal is to increase tenant satisfaction while making operations more efficient for property managers,” adds Schaeffer.

