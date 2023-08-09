Green tech start-up Stabl Energy secures €15M for battery storage innovation

Munich-based start-up Stabl Energy is giving old EV batteries a second life while providing commercial energy storage. 'With Stabl Energy, battery modules of different states can be interconnected - no matter how heavily the batteries in the vehicle were stressed'.

The start-up has raised €15 million in a funding round which includes Nordic Alpha Partners and the European Innovation Council (EIC), as well as existing investors UVC Partners with its Unternehmertum VC Fund III and Energie 360 Grad's Smart Energy Innovation Fund.

"We are delighted to have secured Nordic Alpha Partners, a strong and experienced partner who shares our philosophy and vision. It is particularly valuable that NAP deeply understands our current and future challenges and is already supporting us with their experience, network, and value-creation approach. The new partnerships are an important milestone for Stabl to drive the energy transition through our battery storage,” says Dr. Nam Truong, co-CEO and co-founder of Stabl Energy.

"For us, Stabl Energy is one of the most promising green tech companies in the European storage market,” says Rasmus Lund, Senior Partner at Nordic Alpha Partners. "The impressive growth and market traction is a strong validation of Stabl’s pioneering technology and a sweet spot investment for Nordic Alpha Partners. We look forward to the united journey, on a shared vision to accelerate the path to NetZero, via market-driven technology transformation.”