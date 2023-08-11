Matter raises $10M to scale its microplastics filtration technology for commercial use

Bristol-based start-up Matter has developed technology which removes microplastics from white goods in use, for example, Gulp works with a washing machine, to stop microplastics fibres from clothing getting into waterways and beyond. It provides solutions to capture, harvest and recycle these microplastics.

The company has raised a $10 million Series A funding round which will go towards scaling its microplastic filtration technology and see its solutions used in commercial and industrial applications.

Leading the round (of star-studded investors) is S2G Ventures, the direct investment team for Builders Vision, and SOUNDWaves (backed by Ashton Kutcher and Guy Oseary) and includes Regeneration.VC (backed by Leonardo Di Caprio) and Katapult Ocean.

“As established partners of Matter, we’ve been impressed by the relentless determination and speed at which they’ve been able to develop innovative solutions and demonstrate an instant impact on the industry,” said Kate Danaher, Managing Director at S2G Ventures who joins the Matter board of directors alongside, Katherine Keating, Managing Partner at SOUNDWaves.

“Matter’s micro-filtration technology is class-leading and represents a crucial defence against the continuous flow of microplastic pollution from our homes, workplaces and built environments," says Keating. “Legislation is inevitable given the ecological and health impacts of microplastic pollution that are becoming better understood every day, and we are already working with Matter to realise the commercial relationships required to bring this impact to industrial scales, mitigating thousands of tonnes of plastic materials entering our environment every year from textile production and industrial wastewater processes.”