Bitdefender has acquired Horangi Cyber Security

Romanian global cyber security firm Bitdefender says it has completed its acquisition of Singapore-based Horangi Cyber Security. The Horangi services portfolio will complement and extend Bitdefender’s Managed Detection & Response (MDR). The details of the deal have not been disclosed.

What does this mean for Bitdefender’s offering? Well, apparently it will expand ‘the attack surface monitoring capabilities of Bitdefender’s product and services portfolio’ giving business owners more defence against the dark arts of cybercriminal activity. This includes misconfiguration and vulnerability detection, governance, and compliance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

“As multi-cloud adoption rapidly grows across all industries, organisations face an unprecedented struggle to efficiently manage thousands of configuration settings, permissions, identities, and entitlements to remain secure and compliant,” says Florin Talpes, co-founder and CEO of Bitdefender. “The acquisition of Horangi enables Bitdefender to help customers address these struggles head-on and is a significant milestone in our security solution strategy, paving the way for continuing innovation.”

“This is an exciting new chapter for Horangi,” says Paul Hadjy, co-founder and CEO of Horangi Cyber Security. “Our strategic initiative with Bitdefender aligns perfectly with our founding vision for the company - to protect businesses from cybercrime. Together, there are enormous opportunities ahead for our business and for our customers.”

Image source: Bitdefender