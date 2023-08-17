Amdaris acquisition: Bristol-based software firm bought by Insight

Bristol-based software development and digital services specialist firm Amdaris has been acquired by US solutions integrator Insight. No financial details of the deal have been released.

The move by the US firm will see it add Amdaris’ software development, application support, managed services and consultancy services to it offering, citing Amdaris' service delivery centres located in several eastern European countries (Moldova, Romania, Ukraine and Bulgaria) as an opportunity to grow faster and give a 'broader range of services and solutions to clients in EMEA'. The solutions integrator is set to 'scale robustly'.

“By joining forces, we look forward to leveraging Insight's global expertise and delivery network, particularly its global managed cloud service and leading knowledge of modern data warehouses and generative AI. Its expansive partnerships and accreditations will undoubtedly help our existing clients think even more ambitiously about their transformation goals,” says Andy Rogers, co-CEO of Amdaris.

“Amidst the fast-paced growth of the IT industry, our acquisition by Insight speaks volumes of their unwavering trust in the exceptional software development skills and talents that Eastern Europe has to offer,” said Vlad Nanu, co-CEO of Amdaris. “There’s also a lot of excitement that this level of investment will generate significant impact and development in the region.”

Image source: Amdaris