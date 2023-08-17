General

metrofibre secures €120M debt financing to support ruhrfibre roll-out

German firm metrofibre secures €120 million for fibre network roll-out in Essen, with support from ING, Kommunalkredit Austria AG and SEB
Fiona Alston 3 hours ago
metrofibre secures €120M debt financing to support ruhrfibre roll-out
Send email Copy link

German firm metrofibre says it has secured €120 million in senior debt financing which will support the large-scale fibre network roll-out in Essen of its fibre operator ruhrfibre. The funding was provided by a consortium consisting of ING, Kommunalkredit Austria AG and SEB

“We are proud to present three highly experienced infrastructure financing partners, who support our concept and our roll-out ambitions," says Christopher Rautenberg, Managing Director of metrofibre and ruhrfibre. "We welcome ING, Kommunalkredit and SEB into the ranks of our partners and look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

The financing comes with a futher 'uncommitted accordion facility' of another €40 million. 'The facilities are structured as a green loan with dedicated use of the financing for climate-friendly fibre technology'.

metrofibre secures €120M debt financing to support ruhrfibre roll-out
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All