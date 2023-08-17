metrofibre secures €120M debt financing to support ruhrfibre roll-out

German firm metrofibre says it has secured €120 million in senior debt financing which will support the large-scale fibre network roll-out in Essen of its fibre operator ruhrfibre. The funding was provided by a consortium consisting of ING, Kommunalkredit Austria AG and SEB.

“We are proud to present three highly experienced infrastructure financing partners, who support our concept and our roll-out ambitions," says Christopher Rautenberg, Managing Director of metrofibre and ruhrfibre. "We welcome ING, Kommunalkredit and SEB into the ranks of our partners and look forward to a fruitful collaboration."

The financing comes with a futher 'uncommitted accordion facility' of another €40 million. 'The facilities are structured as a green loan with dedicated use of the financing for climate-friendly fibre technology'.