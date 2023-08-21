Goodwings raises $1.5M for climate-focused SaaS travel management platform

Danish climate-focussed SaaS travel management platform Goodwings has raised $1.5 million in late Seed investment. The round includes funding from Global Cleantech Capital (GCC), JTB USA (a US subsidiary of JTB Corp) and existing investors. Goodwings says that having JTB USA as a strategic partner will help it 'expand its global footprint and drive significant growth in client acquisition and ARR'.

Goodwings subscription-based platform is a cashback model that subsidises the decarbonisation of travel by allowing businesses to book and manage their travel and get the full emissions data of business trips for ESG reporting.

"The investment and strategic partnership with JTB USA presents a huge growth opportunity for Goodwings. The market is primed for solutions like ours and we're excited to see what the collaboration between our two businesses can deliver. With this latest investment round, Goodwings stands poised to shape the future of travel with a world-class travel management and sustainability solution that will help businesses deliver on their Net Zero goals," says Christian Møller-Holst, founder and CEO of Goodwings