Co-creation platform Prospect 100 bags $750K in pre-seed funding round

UK-based startup Prospect 100 has secured $750,000 in a pre-seed funding round to spearhead the development of its co-creation platform. This digital space facilitates the connection and collaboration between brands and creative talent worldwide. The investment is aimed at driving the platform's goal of becoming the go-to hub for co-creation, allowing a broader spectrum of brands to collaborate with creative minds across the globe.

The investment round was co-led by London-based QVentures, Danish fund Blackwood, and Austrian entrepreneur Ferdinand Ahorner. The round also saw the participation of angel investors including American sneaker designer, collector, store owner, and YouTube series creator Sean Wotherspoon, Snappt and Gut Records' Guy Holmes, and Adam Perrin of Masomo Games and Marshmallow.

Founded in 2020, Prospect 100 claims to have hosted co-creation opportunities with organisations including Paramount, Kering, Swatch, and the Ukrainian Government.

“We believe the best ideas can come from anyone, anywhere,” says Prospect 100 CEO and co-founder Harry Beard. “Lego has pioneered the way with their platform ‘Ideas’ enabling them to co-create new products alongside their consumers. Co-creation is a way for brands to speak with their consumers through the language of design, providing opportunities to really deserving - often underrepresented - talents. I believe every organisation will put co-creation at the heart of their strategy in the coming years, and Prospect 100 is the home of co-creation.”