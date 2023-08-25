General

This week in European Tech: SoftBank’s Arm prepares for IPO, Northvolt bagged $1.2B, and more!

This week saw Getair announces more layoffs, European Investment Fund backs SME Finance with €40 million and NaaS buys Charge Amps
Fiona Alston 8 hours ago
This week in European Tech: SoftBank’s Arm prepares for IPO, Northvolt bagged $1.2B, and more!
This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 20 exits and M&A transactions. 

This week, our research tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 20 exits and M&A transactions.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Northvolt raises $1.2 billion convertible note from BlackRock

🇫🇷 Open-source AI platform Hugging Face bags €217M from Salesforce Ventures, Google, Amazon, NVIDIA, IBM, others

🇬🇧 Brsk secured £156M debt investment to underpin FTTP network rollout 

🇬🇧 DICE secures $65 million funding for global expansion in music ticketing

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇸🇪 NaaS to buy Swedish EV charging solutions provider Charge Amps for $66.4 million

🇬🇧 Idox Plc acquires UK geographic data provider Emapsite in £15.75 million deal

🇪🇪 Swiss-based firm Andromeda Capital buys majority stake in Change Group

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Venture Capital Trusts: Proving a pillar of support for UK's expanding startups

🇬🇧 London-based The Players Fund wants to consolidate the athlete-investor community with a €47 million fund

🇱🇹 European Investment Fund backs SME Finance to the tune of €40 million

🇳🇱 Fintech unicorn PPRO’s founder invests in GP stake of Amsterdam’s PE firm HPE Growth

🗞️ In other (important) news

🌍 SoftBank’s Arm unveils plans for biggest US IPO in nearly 2 years

🇩🇪 German funds report strong H1 2023 inflows

🇳🇱 Europe’s Stripe rival Adyen saw $20 billion wiped off its value in a single day. Here’s what’s going on

🇬🇧 Sunak to spend £100 million of taxpayer cash on AI chips in global race for computer power

🇬🇧 Microsoft submits new Activision Blizzard takeover deal to British regulator after initial block

🇹🇷 Getir cuts 10% of staff in latest sign of speedy grocery industry's struggles

🇳🇴 Facebook owner Meta asks Norway court to halt privacy fine

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇸🇪 Scandinavian tech giants like Spotify and Klarna "have fostered a new generation of entrepreneurs”

🇪🇺 Startups greening our wardrobes through circular design and sustainability

🇪🇺 Which US VCs have partners on the ground in Europe?

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇸🇪 DREM plans to pump up the volume of heat pumps in Europe with €2 million investment

🇩🇰 Goodwings raises $1.5 million for climate-focused SaaS travel management platform

🇬🇧 Multinational accounting simplified: Translucent raises £5 million in seed funding

🇹🇷 Mega Fortuna, which develops mobile games and applications, received a seed investment of $2.3 million

🇫🇮 Metroc raises €2M to bring clarity to construction projects using AI

All