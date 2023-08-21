Idox Plc acquires UK geographic data provider Emapsite in £15.75M deal

UK-based software solutions provider ldox plc has acquired Emapsite, a UK-based geographic information systems data provider in a £15.75 million deal. The details of the deal are £15.75 million on a cash-free, debt-free basis, £14.75 million will be satisfied in cash upon completion payable from Idox’s existing financial resources, with £1 million cash payment paid within the next 12 months to cover warranties and indemnities.

Emapsite, and its geospatial data for industries such as energy, infrastructure, environmental, telecommunications, and construction sectors will give Idox extended data capabilities across the Group to enable it to scale its offering which comes by way of the recent acquisitions of Aligned Assets, thinkWhere, Exegesis and LandHawk. Emapsite will become part of Idox’s Land, Property & Public Protection segment.

“Emapsite is an important acquisition for Idox and one that strengthens our existing GIS, mapping and data capabilities. We believe that the combination of Emapsite with our existing Geospatial businesses is very complementary and will allow us to deliver new products and capabilities to the customers of both organisations," says David Meaden, CEO of Idox. "We look forward to welcoming all Emapsite colleagues to Idox and are confident and excited that the combination will drive increased value for all stakeholders.”