Branchspace receives £5M to enhance airline retail digitisation

Today, growth equity investor Gresham House Ventures announces a £5 million investment into Branchspace, which works with airlines to enhance and transform their digital retailing capabilities.

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in London, Branchspace addresses a growing demand from airlines to create a modern retail offering and meet evolving customer needs for relevant, personalised shopping and self-service experiences.

It provides solutions across the entire tech stack, including solutions architecture, digital performance reviews and UX/UI experience design, alongside a proprietary booking and conversion engine and dynamic retailing software platform, Triplake, which has gained significant traction since launching in 2021.

The deal, led by Benjamin Faulkner and Tom Makey, marks the first institutional investment into the company.

Benjamin Faulkner, Associate Director at Gresham House Ventures, said:

"As we witness a strong resurgence in air travel post-pandemic, airlines are determined to meet the ever-changing demands of their customers. Branchspace's solutions align perfectly with this industry-wide need and, with the successful launch of their Triplake product, have brought a step change in the technology tools available for retailing travel across the globe." The management team's deep industry experience further bolsters our confidence in the company's potential to revolutionise the airline sector's online retail capabilities, and we look forward to working with them to achieve this."

Michael Huynh, Founder and Managing Director at Branchspace, said:

"With Gresham House Ventures' support, we will accelerate the development and deployment of our modular Triplake dynamic retailing platform, delivering the best possible end-to-end experience for travellers. We will also enhance our leading Triplake Control Hub further for airline teams to drive one-to-one propositions and experiment and optimise performance in real-time. This investment marks a significant milestone in our growth journey, and we remain steadfast in our mission to break down barriers of legacy technology and thinking to bring innovation to the forefront of the industry."

The investment will help accelerate the growth of Branchspace's comprehensive and best-in-class suite of software components to ensure travellers experience effortless website and mobile app navigation, booking, ancillary offerings, check-in, servicing and payments.