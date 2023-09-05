e-mobilio raises €9.5M for expansion into European EV market

Munich-based electric vehicle recommendation and buying platform e-mobilio offers drivers help to make the switch to electric mobility. The platform gives users an overall view of owning an EV, with its e-purchase advisor helping buyers with a range of services including finding the right charger, installation service, public charging, photovoltaics, electricity tariff, GHG emissions quota, and subsidies.

Having championed Germany and Austria, e-mobilio now sets its sights on further European markets and has announced the raise of €9.5 million in a series A funding round to realise these plans.

The funding round was led by SET Ventures and includes existing investors Übermorgen Ventures, Wi Venture, seed+speed Ventures, and Gateway Ventures, as well as German family office zwei.7.

"With this capital, we will drive international growth to resolve the two bottlenecks of electric mobility: personalised advisory and optimal fulfilment for end customers. Together these provide a seamless customer journey and an accelerated EV adoption,” says Reichel.

"At SET, we believe EV adoption is entering a new stage, transitioning from early adopters to mass market. This is radically reshaping the dynamics of EV sales and consumer engagement in the process. e-mobilio’s success in the conservative German car market illustrates how critical this role is today, and that will be an excellent basis to drive international growth and contribute to the EU’s CO2-emission reduction targets,” says Dr. Till Stenzel, partner at SET Ventures.

SET was an early backer of fast charging company Epyon, which was acquired by Swedish-Swiss multinational ABB, as well as Greenflux, a software platform for electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint management, which was taken over by longtime German auto/mobility player DKV.

Lead image via e-mobilio.com