Commify's transformation backed by ECI Partners in a private equity deal worth €300M

UK-based business messaging system for local enterprises, Commify has been taken over by ECI Partners in a private equity deal valued at €300 million. This deal provides a happy exit for Hg who has 'backed Commify’s transformation since 2016'.

“The investment from ECI is a big milestone for the management and staff at Commify. We have been incredibly proud to support the business as it expanded into multiple new European geographies and the US, more than doubling the size of business in doing so. We wish the team well for the future, in partnership with ECI,” says Nick Jordan, Partner at Hg.

The Nottingham-based firm provides 45,000 customers communications with customers and staff through its messaging system. It says over five billion messages per year are sent through Commify’s solution, including ‘emergency alerts, via a range of channels including SMS, WhatsApp, RCS, email and voice’.

“With Hg’s backing in recent years we have built a highly differentiated market-leading business, with material investment in both M&A and our business messaging platform. ECI’s ownership will allow us to accelerate our investment in new products and services, including our growing range of messaging channels such as WhatsApp. Alongside this we are excited to continue to drive expansion through further acquisitions in both existing and new geographies. Commify is perfectly positioned to continue to deliver high-quality, sustainable growth. This is a very exciting time for Commify, our customers and our employees as we look forward to further strong growth supported by ECI’s significant investment,” says Richard Hanscott, CEO, Commify.

Operating globally it is considered a leader in the European local enterprise segment and has fast-growing operations in the US and Australia.

“Commify has built a differentiated position in an exciting global market, and with messaging becoming the number one customer engagement channel, there is a clear and compelling growth opportunity across Europe, the US and Australia. We’re delighted to be partnering with Richard and the Commify team to support them on further organic and acquisitive growth for the next stage of their journey,” says Paul McCreadie, Partner at ECI.