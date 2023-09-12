PitchBook rankings: Europe's best schools for VC backed entrepreneurs

A highly educated workforce generates new ideas that result in more and better jobs. Human capital is at the core of innovation and as a result, education produces spillover effects.

As highlighted in the new PitchBook Universities: Europe's top schools ranked by startup founders report, this education has far-reaching consequences, above all on economic growth and development, and Europe has become a hub for cutting-edge tech firms, as its universities have responded to one important task; training the next generation of entrepreneurs.

The rankings are powered by PitchBook data and are based on an analysis of more than 150,000 VC-backed founders. The schools are compared by tallying up the number of alumni entrepreneurs who have raised venture capital in the last decade.

This year, for the first time, the list specifically covers European universities, broken down by undergraduate, graduate, and MBA programs. Additionally, the list can be filtered by school size and location.

In Continental Europe, Oxford, and Cambridge are tied for first place, among undergraduate and graduate school alumni, respectively. However, this shouldn't come as a surprise, as the total net economic impact of the University of Cambridge on the UK economy is almost £30 billion per year.

Also, recent research revealed that UK universities' patent applications rise as they seek to commercialise the output of their research programs. The group is led by Oxford, Cambridge, and Imperial College, with a focus on biotech, AI, and green tech.

The top 5 universities in all three categories:

The entire European list is available here.

Lead image: Pitchbook