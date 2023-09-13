Cleverly raises €8.6M for its digital 1-to-1 coaching supporting kids and teens

Today Berlin-based kids coaching provider cleverly closed its €4.6 million extended seed funding round.

Many children are dealing with school anxiety, lack of motivation, self-confidence, bullying and other challenges.

cleverly is a kids-coaching service that supports children and teens (7-21 years old) with 1-to-1 online coaching for personal skills as well as academic skills. This is supplemented by tutoring in all common school subjects.

cleverly CEO Fredrik Harkort said:

"Our coaching approach helps solve acute problems on the one hand and promote long-term personal development on the other.”

According to cleverly CFO Julia Harkort:

“With our digital 1-to-1 coaching approach, we help children and young people access their strengths at an early stage of their development and deal with challenges in a self-determined and constructive way. We are very happy to have already raised a total of 8.6 million euros in venture capital for strengthening children and young people."

The investor group includes emma Ventures, Dutch impact fund Rubio Impact Ventures, prominent business angels Dr. Florian Langenscheidt, Verena Pausder, and repeat investment from Flixbus founders and Capnamic.

Jörg Binnenbrücker, Managing Partner of Capnamic, said:

"cleverly picks up where the school system leaves off. Coaching for adults has long proven its worth and it only makes sense to help children unfold their full potential as well."

Lead image via cleverly. Photo: Uncredited