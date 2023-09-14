Oslo startup Databutton secures $5.1M for AI-assisted app development

Databutton, an Oslo-based startup that’s aiming to put the power of AI-based assistants, chatbots, and automation, for better or for worse, in the hands of any and all, has raised $5.1 million in a Seed funding round. At just over two years in operation now, Databutton plans to use the capital to further refine its offer in close collaboration with its expanding user community.

The company’s $5.1 million Seed round was provided by Oslo’s Skyfall Ventures and Helsinki’s Maki.vc.

Whether or not we’re living in an AI bubble is certainly a topic for debate, and as governments and corporations grapple with just how to regulate and retain some semblance of ethics when it comes to AI, the truth of the matter is that Pandora has been let out of the box.

If you’re one of the 1.5 billion people that visited Open AI’s ChatGPT last month or any time really, you’ll be quick to recognise that in order to truly leverage the full power of AI-powered anything, the output is only as good as the input.

And herein lies the conundrum that Databutton is trying to solve for us all.

Following in the low/no code wave we’ve seen in recent years, Databutton allows anyone to build interactive web applications in minutes, using either their own datasets, or by connecting to a growing catalogue of sources, models, and integrations.

The platform is built to work within a browser with users guided through each stage with step-by-step instructions, as well as an AI-assistant developer helping build AI assistants. Yes, the code is coding itself.

Databutton points to use cases ranging from health to e-commerce, to finance, and says that its 5,200 registered users have built nearly 6,400 web apps since January of this year.

Databutton CEO and co-founder Trygve Karper comments:

"We're excited to have secured this funding, which will allow us to bring Databutton to market and revolutionise the way businesses create and share AI apps. Our AI-assisted product will empower anyone with domain knowledge and ideas to unleash their inner superheroes, enabling them to build amazing productivity tools in record time."

Lead image: Databutton team. Photo: Uncredited.