Parisian startup ColibriTD secures €1M seed funding for Quantum-as-a-Service development

ColibriTD, a Parisian startup operating in the developing Quantum-as-a-Service sector, has raised €1 million in a Seed funding round. The four-year-old company plans to use the investment to help further the development of its offer while specifically looking to strengthen hardware and academic partnerships.

The Seed funding round was led by Earlybird Venture Capital's Earlybird-X fund alongside a group of undisclosed angel investors.

We’ve seen a number of QaaS startups pop up over the years, with my personal coverage rolling back to 2021. While the market might not quite be saturated, the number of players angling for the industry’s attention is growing by the day.

Where ColibriTD stands apart perhaps lies in its co-founders, Dr. Laurent Guiraud, with a Ph.D. in physics and successful product roles at Google and AWS, and Hacene Goudjil, with a successful career in business development and corporate social responsibility.

The duo has assembled a team of researchers and key academics as well as established industry partnerships to drive not only ColibriTD forward, but hopefully the ecosystem of quantum computing. Their collective goal is to deliver the first end-to-end quantum computing platform that aims to work on existing noisy and quantum computers.

On the investment Earlybird-X partner Dr. Frédéric du Bois-Reymond commented:

"Quantum Computing (QC) can unlock massive computing power to solve today's challenges. Building on our hypothesis around Quantum Computing (QC), we believe that a connection between engineering tools, such as simulation software, and the QC-full-stack is crucial. After meeting the founders of ColibriTD, we are convinced that we have found the right team and approach, supported by leading academic and industry experts."

Lead image: Hacene Goudjil and Dr. Laurent Guiraud (left to right). Photo: Uncredited.