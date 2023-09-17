Data/Research

Arm thaws the IPO waters with €5B, Verkor's €2B plants a flag for France, and over €8.7B was invested in European Tech last week

Last week, we tracked over 100 tech funding deals worth over €8.7 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Dan Taylor 9 hours ago
1
1
Last week, we tracked over 100 tech funding deals worth over €8.7 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

September's BIG numbers continue! Two big this week include Arm's $5B raise in the year's largest IPO (so far) and Verkor's round of €2B for a low-carbon battery gigafactory launch. Needless to say, this kind of activity is going to make for some serious analysis at the end of the month. Be on the lookout for our September report; to be published on the 29th. As a reminder, this information is provided as part of your insights membership, why not use it?

1 like
