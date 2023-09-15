Arm is the year's highest IPO and Helsing Europe's highest funded defencetech startup

This week we tracked more than 100 tech funding deals worth over €8.7 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Chip giant Arm raises nearly $5 billion in year's largest IPO

🇫🇷 Verkor secures €2 billion for low-carbon battery gigafactory launch

🇬🇧 Conigital secures £500 million Series A+, becomes UK and Europe's best-funded driverless vehicle startup

🇪🇸 Madrid's Ignis raises €335 million to boost renewable energy sector in Spain

🇩🇪 Helsing raises €209 million in Series B funding for AI Defencetech

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 Recharge acquires startselect to strengthen digital voucher services

🇩🇪The media company Axel Springer is taking over the struggling Berlin real estate startup Homeday

🇬🇧 Accenture acquires Nautilus

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇳🇴 Verdane closes new fund at €1.1 billion for digitalisation ventures

🇯🇵 Europe's largest Japanese-backed VC, NordicNinja, launches second fund at €200 million

🇬🇧 SCVC's new fund to propel Pre-Seed and Seed stage tech innovation

🇸🇪 Norrsken Foundation launches psychedelic science initiative for mental health

🇱🇻 Latvian Merito launches a €30 million real estate Merito Self Storage Fund

🗞️ In other (important) news

🍔 EIT Food grants €1.8 million to three companies for or scaling cultivated meat production

🇬🇧 Revolut yet to file formal US banking licence application, over two years after saying it was submitting a draft application

🇳🇱 Google’s adtech targeted by Dutch class-action style privacy damages suit

🇸🇪 X Shore unveils new electric boat model for maritime professionals

🇬🇧 UK banks ditch the Metaverse

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 Oxford Immune Algorithmics develops personalised, predictive healthcare

💻 Web3 platforms are successfully fundraising without a VC in sight raising $15 million

🇪🇺 2023 “painful” for European fintech but longer-term outlook positive, says leading European VC

🇬🇧 ‘I‘m a PEP and I do push back,’ says CEO of Europe’s leading listed VC fund

🇪🇺 Maximising business value with Generative AI: A European perspective

🤔 Back to the obvious: Why startups need to get back to basics

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇫🇷 Parisian startup ColibriTD secures €1 million seed funding for Quantum-as-a-Service development

🇸🇪 Mylla receives funding to expand its farm-to-table digital marketplace

🇨🇭 Swiss startup Viboo secures €1.6 million to reduce Europe's building energy consumption

🇪🇪 TrustLynx raises over €300,000 to expand its trust services

🇱🇹 Fashion startup The Knotty Ones raises €250,000 from Coinvest Capital and angels