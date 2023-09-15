Arm is the year's highest IPO and Helsing Europe's highest funded defencetech startup

This week we tracked more than 100 tech funding deals worth over €8.7 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive. Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
And now, the news.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Chip giant Arm raises nearly $5 billion in year's largest IPO
🇫🇷 Verkor secures €2 billion for low-carbon battery gigafactory launch
🇬🇧 Conigital secures £500 million Series A+, becomes UK and Europe's best-funded driverless vehicle startup
🇪🇸 Madrid's Ignis raises €335 million to boost renewable energy sector in Spain
🇩🇪 Helsing raises €209 million in Series B funding for AI Defencetech
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇳🇱 Recharge acquires startselect to strengthen digital voucher services
🇩🇪The media company Axel Springer is taking over the struggling Berlin real estate startup Homeday
🇬🇧 Accenture acquires Nautilus
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇳🇴 Verdane closes new fund at €1.1 billion for digitalisation ventures
🇯🇵 Europe's largest Japanese-backed VC, NordicNinja, launches second fund at €200 million
🇬🇧 SCVC's new fund to propel Pre-Seed and Seed stage tech innovation
🇸🇪 Norrsken Foundation launches psychedelic science initiative for mental health
🇱🇻 Latvian Merito launches a €30 million real estate Merito Self Storage Fund
🗞️ In other (important) news
🍔 EIT Food grants €1.8 million to three companies for or scaling cultivated meat production
🇬🇧 Revolut yet to file formal US banking licence application, over two years after saying it was submitting a draft application
🇳🇱 Google’s adtech targeted by Dutch class-action style privacy damages suit
🇸🇪 X Shore unveils new electric boat model for maritime professionals
🇬🇧 UK banks ditch the Metaverse
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 Oxford Immune Algorithmics develops personalised, predictive healthcare
💻 Web3 platforms are successfully fundraising without a VC in sight raising $15 million
🇪🇺 2023 “painful” for European fintech but longer-term outlook positive, says leading European VC
🇬🇧 ‘I‘m a PEP and I do push back,’ says CEO of Europe’s leading listed VC fund
🇪🇺 Maximising business value with Generative AI: A European perspective
🤔 Back to the obvious: Why startups need to get back to basics
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇫🇷 Parisian startup ColibriTD secures €1 million seed funding for Quantum-as-a-Service development
🇸🇪 Mylla receives funding to expand its farm-to-table digital marketplace
🇨🇭 Swiss startup Viboo secures €1.6 million to reduce Europe's building energy consumption
🇪🇪 TrustLynx raises over €300,000 to expand its trust services
🇱🇹 Fashion startup The Knotty Ones raises €250,000 from Coinvest Capital and angels
