Berlin-based Kenjo raises €8.8M to expand HRtech to Latin America

Berlin-based HRtech startup Kenjo has raised a €8.8 million Series A funding round led by Hi Inov, including participation from Lightbird and Innovation Nest and existing investors Redalpine and The Delta.

The fresh funding will see Kenjo expand its suite of HR and employee engagement software solutions, developed to meet the needs of frontline workers in SMBs, in sectors such as manufacturing, healthcare, logistics and retail. There are also plans to expand its offering past Europe as it eyes further expansion into the LATAM region, a move that began last year.

"This funding round will allow us to continue to make progress in our product innovation and solidify also our commitment to supporting HR managers," says David Padilla, CEO and founder of Kenjo. “The fundamental role HR teams play in driving growth and organisations is often overlooked. We believe it is essential that they have the technology and resources they need to be more efficient, thereby improving company culture and employee development.”

The funding deal also sees a new board member in Wolfgang Krause, Managing Partner of Hi inov.

“We are excited to work with the team, are impressed by its achievements so far and are pleased to add Kenjo as our first investment of our new fund Hi Inov 3, which we closed during this summer. This shows our commitment to supporting promising teams in Germany, France and Benelux," says Krause.

