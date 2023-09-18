Paris-based Quadrille Capital appoints three new Partners

Venture capital and growth equity firm Quadrille Capital has added three new partners, Alejandra Duran Gil, Vianney Barre and Edouard Brunet, to its roster. All three have been with the firm since 2019 and join the upper ranks as the VC firm bids to ‘accelerate its global development in Europe and the United States’. The firm has €1.7 billion in assets under management. Four new Vice Presidents and four new Associates have also been appointed internally.

Previously, Duran Gil spent four years in mergers & acquisitions at Messier Maris & Associés in Paris, where she was primarily involved in transactions in the technology, media and telecommunications sectors in Europe and the United States. Barre brought four years of investment banking experience in Nomura in Paris when joining as an associate and Brunet joined as Vice President but was later appointed Chief Value Officer in 2022 and then took on the role of Chief Financial Officer in February 2023.

For the past 20 years, Quadrille has been investing in technology and life sciences in Europe and the United States through direct investments in fast-growing technology companies, investments in Venture Capital and Growth Equity funds, secondary repurchases of fund shares or company portfolios and investments in listed technology and life sciences companies.

“Alejandra, Vianney and Edouard combine very solid financial experience with proven talents as investors and value creators and know our portfolio and strategies perfectly well. They very actively contribute to our unique holistic coverage of the global tech sector,” says Jérôme Chevalier, co-founder and CEO.

Lead image: via Upsplash. Photo: Alexander Kagan.