Casafari acquires Targomo, giving location intelligence access to Southern Europe

Lisbon-based real estate data firm Casafari has acquired Berlin-based location intelligence firm Targomo, in an undisclosed deal. The deal will see the Targomo team continue to work from their Berlin office, while customers of the firm will now benefit from Casafari’s detailed real estate database.

“Targomo data informs about the best location and Casafari data shows the best properties on the market. Together, we offer the most powerful end-to-end real estate solution,” says Henning Hollburg, Targomo CEO.

Targomo’s suite of AI-based SaaS solutions gives the likes of retail companies, logistics firms and public offices detailed location information and predictions, and, in the fold with Casafari, it can access Casafari’s ‘more than 50,000 real estate customers in Southern Europe’ with Spain, Portugal, France, and Italy being Casafari's core markets.

“Targomo’s location intelligence closes a major data transparency gap, helping Casafari clients, real estate brokers, and investors generate and accelerate deals. Casafari, on the other hand, will help Targomo clients find the best properties faster. This partnership offers a solution for businesses of all sizes, helping them close real estate transactions below fair market value,” commented Nils Henning, Casafari CEO.

