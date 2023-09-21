Dutch edtech firm Lepaya secures $38M for AI-driven corporate upskilling

European edtech firm Lepaya continues its dominance in the edtech market with a $38 million fundraise which will see the Amsterdam-based corporate upskilling provider make more investments into its AI tools to bring an AI coach to its members, adjusting and tailoring learner's content to their context and career level.

The investment is also slated to fuel improved data analysis capabilities to give companies and their leaders a deeper understanding of their skills intelligence at organisational and industry levels.

This fundraise comes hot on the heels of several acquisitions in the past year, the latest being Swiss leadership training provider Krauthammer in May this year.

The investment round was led by Endeit and includes Educapital, Mars Growth Capital, Liquidity Capital and existing investors Target Global and Mediahuis Ventures.

“In the tight labor market, corporates struggle with workforce planning. What we love about Lepaya’s platform is that it does not only identify skill gaps but provides a scalable way for the enterprise to up-skill people - and to keep promoting their internal talent," says Educapital's Jonathan Denais.

Founded by René Janssen and Peter Kuperus in 2018 Lepaya counts many global enterprises as its customers including Roche, ING, Microsoft, Dell and Freundenberg.

“The rapid developments in AI allow us to provide organisations and the world with what we always had envisioned, and individual employees with what they deserve: a deeply personal insight in skill gaps, and a truly contextualised way to bridge them; by combining the best artificial and human intelligence, and taking care of all the complex operations surrounding global up-skilling programs," says Janssen.

Lead image: Lepaya's Peter Kuperus and René Janssen (Left to Right). Photo: Uncredited.