Former Passion Capital's Malin Posern joins Project A to focus on UK, Nordic startups

Malin Posern joins early-stage tech VC Project A to head up its London office as Partner and Managing Director. Posern will be returning to her Nordic roots as she concentrates her efforts on UK and Nordic tech startups.

Previously with early-stage venture firm Passion Capital, Posern also brings with her experience as an investor in consumer and business applications in the Nordics and DACH regions from her time with Index Ventures. She began her career with Stockholm’s Bain & Company before moving to gain retail experience with Browns Fashions for the Farfetch Group.

“I am thrilled to be joining the talented Project A team and to be part of building an exceptional firm. We have an ever-growing ambition to partner with the most compelling entrepreneurs. I look forward to leveraging Project A’s platform and to the privilege of supporting fantastic founders in the UK, Nordics and beyond,” says Posern.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Malin join us. She is an excellent investor and operator who, together with the team, will be looking at expanding early-stage tech investments from Pre-Seed to Series A. We want to give founders in the UK and the Nordics all the benefits of having a local partner, whilst providing them with the opportunity to work with our operational team. With Malin and the team in London we are well positioned to do exactly that,” says Uwe Horstmann, General Partner and co-founder of Project A.

Lead image: Malin Posern. Photo: Uncredited.