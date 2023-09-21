Microsoft co-founder's venture arm contributes to Curve's £58M funding boost - Series C now at £133M

London-based Curve has disclosed the addition of £58 million to its Series C funding round, now bringing the total to £133 million. The all-things-financial app intends to use the new capital to improve the overall customer experience, build upon its $1 billion Credit-Suisse-backed lending business, Curve Flex, and continue to forge and leverage new partnerships.

Curve’s additional £58 million was provided via Britannia, IDC Ventures, Cercano Management (the venture arm of Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Paul G. Allen's estate), Cohen Circle, Outward VC, and a number of undisclosed existing shareholders.

The fresh injection of capital arrives at a time when the company has been teasing a partnership with a yet-to-be-officially named payments giant; Unconfirmed reports have pointed to PayPal.

Curve was founded in 2015, launched to the public in 2018, and claims to service some 4.5 million customers globally. The company has struck deals with Samsung, Mastercard, Huawei, Swatch, and many other leading brands, ultimately offering users a single point of access to a wide range of financial products and services.

The company is on record raising over £200 million in equity funding, a figure which excludes the aforementioned $1 billion in debt funding via Credit Suisse, and is backed by the likes of SpeedInvest, Seedcamp, and Breega, to name a few.

Curve CEO and founder Shachar Bialick shared:

"It's a testament to the execution of our team, the strength of our product, and business as a whole. This last raise, like any raise, brings with it renewed responsibility to our shareholders and our customers; To build a good product and an exciting business, by executing well. Curve's unique, user-friendly and innovative product is something that investors, partners and customers alike are drawn to naturally, and with this additional cash, we look forward to bringing more people closer to financial independence."

Lead image: Curve founder Shachar Bialick and Thraive co-founder Marie Bue. Photo: Uncredited.