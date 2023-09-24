Data/Research

Fleximize got £136M, is ThinCats repeating a failed history, and over €1.9B was invested in European Tech last week

Last week, we tracked over 100 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Dan Taylor 8 hours ago
Fleximize got £136M, is ThinCats repeating a failed history, and over €1.9B was invested in European Tech last week
Last week, we tracked over 100 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion, and over 20 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

One deal that should stand out in particular is ThinCats's £696 million in a warehouse facility which is leveraging a historically risky mechanism, collateralised debt obligation (CDO). This financial instrument first appeared in the public eye back in the late 1980's via the now-defunct investment bank Drexel Burnham Lambert, and powered by senior executive Michael Milken, then and now affectionately known as the "junk bond king". Milken was eventually indicted for racketeering and securities fraud in 1989.

Fleximize got £136M, is ThinCats repeating a failed history, and over €1.9B was invested in European Tech last week
All