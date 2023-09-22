PE firm Keensight raises €2.8B, Fasanara launches €1B B2B e-commerce fund, and a whole lot more

This week, our research tracked more than 100 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 20 exits and M&A transactions.

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.

Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 ThinCats secures £696M financing for UK SMEs via Barclays and Citi

🇬🇧 Goldman Sachs and Citi back Fleximize with £136M investment

🇬🇧 CMR Surgical raises $165M for robotic-aided minimal access surgery

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇪🇸 Visma solidifies its footprint in Spain acquiring Quaderno

🇦🇹 LimeWire acquires BlueWillow, a Midjourney competitor

🇫🇮 Roblox acquired Speechly, a startup focused on voice technologies

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Keensight Capital raises €2.8B in oversubscribed funding round

🇬🇧 Fasanara launches €1B B2B e-commerce fund

🇬🇧 HSBC makes $1B available for climate tech companies

🇧🇪 Astanor Ventures closes a second fund of €360M for a sustainable bioeconomy

🇬🇧 European Investment Fund puts €40M into female-founded climatetech fund Blume Equity

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Microsoft’s revamped $69B deal for Activision gets closer to UK approval

🇪🇺 EU hits Intel with $400M antitrust fine in long-running computer chip case

🇬🇧 Meta targeted for fresh UK gov’t warning against E2E encryption for Messenger, Instagram

🇩🇪 German ministry wants to ban Huawei parts from core network

🇬🇧 UK’s new online safety law adds to crackdown on Big Tech companies

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇸🇪 Natural Cycles is the world's first birth control app cleared by the FDA to use Apple Watch data

🇪🇪 Estonia's ÄIO pioneers a greener alternative to palm and coconut oil with sawdust

🇫🇷 After castigating video games during riots, Macron backpedals and showers them with praise

🇪🇺 EU citizens see AI and deepfakes as a threat for next elections, survey finds

🇹🇷 Türkiye's President Erdogan and Elon Musk discuss establishing a Tesla car factory in Türkiye

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇹🇷 Focusing on e-sports, Scoutli received a €28,000 investment

🇱🇹 AI platform AskToSell raises €100,000 Pre-Seed round for its sales automation platform

🇪🇪 Redcurry adds €400,000 to the pot to feed its 'new money' global ambitions

🇬🇧 Decently raises £500,000 investment with its AI-powered brain injury platform

🇮🇪 Delta Partners and MiddleGame Ventures invest €1M in Irish insurtech startup Kayna

