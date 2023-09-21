Goldman Sachs and Citi back Fleximize with £136M investment

Fleximize, a UK-based SME lending fintech service, has secured £136 million in a new financing round. The securitised financing is aimed at helping the company redeem existing debt as it expands its existing operations.

The £136 million is provided via existing investor Goldman Sachs and new backer Citi.

The digital lender was founded in 2014 and headquartered in Ipswich, UK, and provides flexible finance to UK SMEs through its proprietary technology and underwriting process. According to the firm, its seamless and expedited application process enables businesses to access the funds they need quickly and efficiently, minimising the red tape along the way.

Recently named Best Business Loan Provide at the Business Moneyfacts Awards, and two-time British Bank Award winner, Fleximize says it has hired 18 staff members of late, working across a range of functions, and says that it plans to continue investing in its technology offer to improve its offer to SMEs.

On the investment, Goldman Sachs Asset Management’s Pankaj Soni shared:

“We believe that Fleximize offers a flexible and transparent product to UK SMEs in a market segment that is under-served by traditional lenders. We are delighted to be supporting their growth and look forward to building on our relationship.”

