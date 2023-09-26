Pexapark raises €20M in Series C funding round for renewable energy services

Pexapark, a Zurich-based energy investment platform, has raised €20 million in a Series C funding round. The investment is aimed at further expanding the company’s market penetration as well as continued development of its PPA transaction advisory services.

Led by Telstra Ventures, the €20 million Series C round also garnered the support of Swisscom Ventures and the A&G Energy Transition Tech Fund.

Pexapark specialises in software and advisory services for post-subsidy renewable energy sales and risk management, aiming to bring price transparency to 19 individual markets around the globe.

The company reports that it’s seen its offer put to use by over 200 renewable energy, storage, and green hydrogen firms across Europe including Octopus Energy, Generation, Statkraft, BP, EDF Renewables, and Covestro, and that it’s facilitated more than 30GW of PPA deals to date.

Pexapark CEO Michael Waldner shared:

“The renewable energy market is experiencing significant and sustained growth, driven by its cost competitiveness and robust political support. “Despite this, renewable energy investors face a complex set of challenges - from market opacity to price volatility and regulatory pressures. In this dynamic landscape, possessing both market intelligence and energy risk management capabilities has become absolutely critical. These capabilities are crucial not only for competitively pricing energy but also for safeguarding capital by effectively managing exposure to market risks.”

Lead image via pexapark.com