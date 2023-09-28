Kamino Retail raises €1.25M in a Pre-Seed round for to aid retail media monetisation

Today French start-up Kamino Retail announced it has raised a Pre-Seed round of €1.25 million.

Created in early 2023, Kamino Retail aims to empower retailers with independence, agility, and innovation to enable their media monetisation programs to reach their full potential.

The company's platform comes with a suite of solutions to help retailers to unlock the full potential of their retail media monetisation programs.

Retail media is an alternative to traditional digital advertising. It allows advertisers to engage their consumers, directly at the point of sale.

"However, it is amazing to note that only a small number of tech players lead this market, without fully facing the challenges of retailers' digital transformation", says Marianne Schneider, co-founder of Kamino Retail.

Optimising retail media, trade marketing, and self-promotion programs helps retailers maximise their fill rates and the value of their digital properties. Growing competition requires them to set up unique and innovative monetisation offerings while enhancing customer experience.

Samir Daoud, co-founder & CPO of Kamino Retail, shared:

"Our goal is to offer a platform that matches market needs: innovative ad units, effective targeting, relevant reporting, improved workflow, simplified integration, and API connectors."

50 Partners and Better Angle funds participated in the round alongside several serial French investors.

According to Elie Aboucaya, co-founder of Kamino Retail:

"This fund-raising will allow us to ensure our R&D recruitment plan and accelerate the launch of new platform features.

We plan to carry out a Series A next year to support our commercial development in Europe and develop tech partnerships. The details of this second round are still to be determined."

Lead image: Rupixen.