According to the Tech.eu database, European tech companies raised €16.5 billion over the course of September 2023 in some 397 deals.

This shows an increase of around 130 percent when compared to the previous month (€6.8 billion raised in August 2023). Strikingly, this figure is matched by an increase of more than 130 percent year-over-year (€6.6 billion raised in August 2022).