French firm Nano Corp secures $4.2M for innovative network detection and response

French cybersecurity firm Nano Corp has secured a $4.2 million Seed funding round. The round was led by G+D Ventures, existing investor Elaia Partners and includes participation from Cyber K1, and Inovia Capital Precede Fund I.

Nano Corp provides software-based network detection and response (NDR) solutions giving customers full visibility into their networks, enabling unprecedented swift identification of vulnerabilities and misconfigurations even in hybrid configurations.

The company says it has patented an innovation that provides all network data from edge to cloud in a single pane of glass while eliminating the need for hardware acceleration, even when dealing with network throughput scaling up to 100Gbps.

"This funding round signifies more than just capital; it's a testament to Nano Corp's vision, resilience, and the potential our technology holds in revolutionizing digital security on a global scale,” says Fanch Francis CEO, Nano Corp. “As we set our sights on broader horizons beyond France, we remain deeply grateful to our investors for seeing the transformative potential of Nano Corp's future."

"What truly sets Nano Corp apart is their remarkable technological stride, having developed a 100% software-based NDR (Network Detection and Response) solution that supports high network throughputs and capable of full packet capture," says Assaf Shamia, investment partner at G+D Ventures.

