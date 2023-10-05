Romanian startup Creatopy raises $10M for creative ad production efficiency

Today creative automation platform Creatopy announced a $10M Series A from 3VC and Point Nine.

Romanian-founded Creatopy is an AI-driven creative automation platform that helps businesses and agencies easily create, personalise, scale, and serve effective ads.

Bring efficiency to personalised high-volume content

Advertising is changing due to technological advancements and shifts in consumer behaviour, such as new digital channels, higher expectations related to personalisation and targeting, and challenges regarding privacy and brand consistency.

There’s a higher demand for personalised content in multichannel formats that maintain brand guidelines and quality. But, many businesses lack the required resources (time, budget, and know-how) to manage all these creative challenges and end up missing out on sales opportunities due to the inability to create, at scale, effective and personalised ads.

Creatopy streamlines the ad production and delivery process, helping designers and marketers maximise efficiency and achieve impactful results in their advertising campaigns.

The company was founded in 2021 by Romanian serial entrepreneur Gabriel Ciordas and has over 5,000 brands and agencies among its customers, including Salesforce, Autodesk, Zeiss, and Yellow Pages.

Dan Oros, CEO at Creatopy shared:

“We’re closing the creative gap by helping brands and agencies create, customise, and scale their ads and visual content production. AI enhances our solution, simplifies the creative workflow, and increases users’ capabilities to manage their creatives across all formats, channels, and markets.”

The investment will be used to reach more customers and bring new AI capabilities to the product in areas like copywriting, image editing, and workflows.

According to Eva Arh, Managing Partner at 3VC:

“Designers and marketers often spend too many hours on rather frustrating work, preparing visuals at scale. Creatopy’s customer love was very convincing - hours saved every week, better work-life balance, and ability to meet the needs of the organisation or a client with given resources. We are very excited to partner up with Dan and his team on their journey!”

Christoph Janz, Managing Partner at Point Nine asserts:

“The Creatopy team has built an extremely impressive design automation and collaboration platform that meets the needs of designers and marketers in large brands and agencies alike. I’m thrilled to work with Dan on their mission to build a large, category-defining company that uses the power of AI to revolutionise the creative process at scale.”

Lead image: Gabriel Ciordas, Dan Oros, and Daniel Demian from Creotopy. Photo: Uncredited.