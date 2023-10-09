Lisam Systems broadens chemical and cosmetic compliance solutions with EcoMundo purchase

Today, Belgian company Lisam Systems, a global provider of Environmental, Health and Safety (EH&S) compliance management software solutions and services, announced that it has acquired French company EcoMundo for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 2007, EcoMundo provides EH&S regulatory and compliance software and services solutions for chemicals and cosmetics. The company has a comprehensive understanding of over 100 international regulations and serves over 650 clients, from large multinational corporations to SMEs and start-ups, across over 50 countries globally.

Lisam serves over 2,000 companies across various industries worldwide, helping them streamline their regulatory compliance process, reduce risk, and increase efficiency.

By integrating EcoMundo's cosmetic-focused SaaS solutions into its software suite, Lisam will expand its offering beyond chemicals-focused solutions. Furthermore, EcoMundo's six international subsidiaries (UK, South Korea, India, Italy, Spain and Canada) will further reinforce Lisam's global footprint, creating the undisputed global leader in its space.

The acquisition follows Lisam's acquisition of SDSpro in the US in March 2023, a US-based chemical-related software provider.

The current acquisition comes with the support of investor Keensight Capital, private equity managers dedicated to pan-European Growth Buyout investments.



Michel Hemberg, Lisam CEO, commented:

We welcome the team from EcoMundo into the Lisam family and look forward to our future fruitful and exciting – with the support of its investor Keensight Capital, one of the leading private equity managers dedicated to pan-European growth buyout investments."



Grégory Agez, Partner at Keensight, concluded: