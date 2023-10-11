Indico leads €1.2M Seed round for Barcelona-based recruitment firm Workfully

Barcelona-based recruitment firm Workfully has raised a €1.2 million Seed round. The round was led by Indico and included Pitchdrive, Secways and others. Funds will allow for continued product development and growth.

The decentralised recruitment and upskilling marketplace was founded in 2021 and allows recruiters to ‘independently grow, engage and monetise vertical talent pools, launching their digital recruiting agencies’ cutting out the hassle of client acquisition and paid ads.

“We believe that building a recruiting business in the future will look much more like being a content creator: starting off on a platform like Workfully, building an audience and then monetising that audience in-platform,” says Valerio Rossi, Workfully’s co-founder and CEO.

A tale as old as time, there is and will continue to be a talent deficit in the tech sector, despite the job losses which have accompanied the recent downturn in the sector there remains a war for talent.

“The talent war is here to stay and so are valuable specialised human recruiters that need the tools and software to support increasingly demanding global clients. Workfully brings a fresh perspective into solving a problem that is only getting bigger and harder. We are happy to support yet another Iberian startup with global ambitions from day one," says Stephan Morais, Managing General Partner of Indico Capital.

Lead image: via Unsplash. Photo: Christina @ wocintechchat.com.