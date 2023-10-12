Carbon Equity raises €6M, making climate venture capital accessible

Dutch impact investing startup Carbon Equity has created a climate venture capital and private equity fund investing platform. It enables small ticket access to top climate venture capital and growth equity funds. Investors can back climate technology companies, from large-scale batteries to carbon-free cement.

It has just raised a €6 million Series A round led by BlackFin Capital Partners, with participation from existing investor, 4Impact. To date, the startup has secured €9 million in total funding. The capital injection will allow Carbon Equity to expand its platform offering in Europe enhance distribution channels, and pave the way for its inaugural ELTIF fund, accessible from €25,000.

"As strong believers that democratisation of investments in alternative assets is part of the future of asset management, we are pleased to be leading Carbon Equity’s Series A and support the company in its growth journey to bring impact investment products to a broader audience,” says Pauline Brunel who led the round for BlackFin Capital Partners.

Interest in sustainable investing has taken hold, a Morgan Stanley report found that 85 percent of individual and 95 precent of millennial investors are looking into sustainable investments. Over 550 investors have invested over €150 million on the Carbon Equity platform, to date.

“We are seeing a generational shift in our perspective on money - from money purely as a goal in itself to money as a means to help solve global challenges and generate financial returns,” says Jacqueline van den Ende, Co-founder and CEO of Carbon Equity. “Carbon Equity unlocks the capital of individuals so they can help fund the innovations needed to solve climate change and become part-owners of the net zero economy.”

Lead image: via Carbon Equity. Photo: Uncredited.