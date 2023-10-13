Dock Financial completes full acquisition of Paydora Finance

Paydora Finance has been bought in full by Dock Financial. The Munich-based fintech was already the majority owner of Paydora Finance and this latest move will see the German startup integrate ‘seamlessly’ into the organisation.

Paydora’s founders Claudio Wilhelmer, Matthias Seiderer and Christofer Trowe join the Dock Financial team. The startup was, after all, founded as a joint venture with Dock Financial’s CEO Marko Wenthin in 2022. It offers ‘turnkey embedded finance solutions based on the technical and regulatory infrastructure of Dock Financial’.

“We want to offer our clients all solutions from a single source in a modular fashion – from purely technical interfaces and a corresponding regulatory framework to a complete turnkey solution for embedded finance. The team of Paydora Finance has laid the groundwork for this in a short period of time, which is why we decided to go for the full acquisition,” says Wenthin.

Within Dock Financial, Wilhelmer resumes the role of Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), Seiderer rises to the position of Chief Information Officer (CIO) and Trowe becomes Senior Vice President (SVP) Partner Success.

Lead image: Founders of Paydora Finance: Christofer Trowe, Claudio Wilhelmer and Matthias Seiderer via Paydora Finance. Photo: Uncredited.