Pole Star Global enhances maritime intelligence with StratumFive acquisition

Today maritime intelligence tech company Pole Star Global announced its successful acquisition of maritime tech company StratumFive for an undisclosed amount..

Pole Star Global operates at the epicentre of the maritime ecosystem by connecting government agencies, financial markets, ship owners, and operators.

Its predictive maritime insights, data, and expertise enable customers to act responsibly in trade finance, emissions control, life at sea, surveillance, sanctions avoidance, and operational and reputational risk management.

StratumFive Group has provided leading software solutions to the commercial shipping community for over a decade.

At the beginning of 2022, the group launched Podium5, an advanced voyage informatics platform. Podium5 empowers maritime operators to save time, fuel, reduce emissions, and ensure regulatory compliance — all while ensuring the utmost safety of crew, vessel and cargo.

The acquisition expands Pole Star Global’s fleet monitoring and voyage optimisation for commercial fleets and complements its leadership in vessel sanctions and monitoring.

Bob Skea, CEO of Pole Star Global, shared:

"By joining forces, we reaffirm our commitment to innovation for our customers. The Podium5 platform not only enhances our capabilities in vital voyage analytics but also accelerates our efforts with vessel emissions transparency and planning, which is critical as we enable trusted partners throughout the maritime network. We are excited to work with Stuart, Ross and the team.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Stuart Nichols, Founder of StratumFive Group, said:

"We are excited to become part of the Pole Star family. This partnership will allow us to accelerate the development of innovative solutions that will further transform the maritime industry. Together, we will continue to provide our customers with the best-in-class services and support they expect."

Stuart Nicholls and StratumFive CEO Ross Martin will join Pole Star in newly created leadership positions to ensure continuity for customers and partners.

Lead image: John Simmons.