Bisly bags €3.6M to expand intelligent building solutions in the Nordic, DACH and UK markets

Tallinn-based intelligent building platform Bisly has raised a €3.6 million funding round. The fresh capital will see the startup expand its solution, which creates energy-efficient buildings, further in the Nordics and DACH region and ramp up its efforts to tackle the UK market.

The round was led by Aconterra with support from Second Century Ventures and included Reach UK (a UK scale-up programme), SmartCap Green Fund, Pinorena Capital and angel investors.

With solutions for both commercial and residential properties, Bisly combines all aspects of intelligent building including manufacturing, installation, building management software, and digital twin infrastructure, all on one platform reducing installation and running costs. It claims to cost two and a half times less than its closest competitors.

“People are just becoming familiar with the concept of smart homes or smart buildings, and intelligent buildings go even a step beyond that,” says Bisly CEO and co-founder Siim Vips. “We are driven by a high degree of urgency and by the fact that our solution will get more buildings into sustainable operations in less time and less money than any other solution on the market.”

In its founding market of Estonia, Bisly claims it has captured over 25 percent of the total market there in less than five years.

“Aconterra’s dedicated commitment to enhancing building efficiency, safety, health, and comfort aligns seamlessly with Bisly's innovative solutions. With a proven record of delivering high-quality products and a smooth onboarding process across Estonia and neighbouring regions, Bisly has established itself as a reliable player. Aconterra looks forward to actively supporting Bisly in its global expansion,” says Ron Schuermans, founding partner at Aconterra.

