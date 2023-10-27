Germany's GoodBytz raises €12M to combat skills shortage with robotic kitchen assistants

German foodtech startup Goodbytz has raised a €12 million Series A funding round to take its robotic kitchen assistants across borders as an international expansion is in the cards in the future.

The Hamburg-based startup is targeting the skills shortage in kitchens, it claims its kitchen assistants can whip up a healthy plate of food quickly while making sure it delivers high-quality meals. The fully automated robotic kitchen assistant can prepare 150 meals per hour, 3,000 meals per day.

The recipes are all curated by top chefs and the robotic assistants can save 80 percent of labour costs. Also, the robots don't take smoke, toilet, wordle or general 'for your sanity' breaks either!

"By 2025, we plan to produce over a hundred robotic kitchen assistants, and internationalisation is also on the agenda next year," says Hendrik Susemihl, CEO of GoodBytz.

The investment round was led by early backer Oyster Bay and included investment from Block Group who are new to the GoodBytz journey.

“The success of gastronomy lies decisively in the kitchen. GoodBytz has developed an intelligent and forward-looking solution to produce dishes quickly and safely with fresh ingredients," says Stephan von Bülow, CEO of the Block Group.

"With the taste experience, our robots also enhance the guest experience. We want to make this special restaurant visit come alive in Hamburg in 2024," adds Kevin Deutmarg, COO of GoodBytz.

Lead image: via GoodBytz. Photo: Uncredited.