Ten European fintechs quietly going about the business of doing the business!

Tech.eu compiles a top ten list of fintechs across Europe that you may or may not have heard of. These fintechs have varied offerings and are at different stages of development, but share the common virtue of standing out from their peers.
John Reynolds 8 hours ago
Doconomy

Founded — 2018, Sweden

Total Funding — $19 million

Offering — A star of Sweden’s tech scene, climateTech startup Doconomy helps financial institutions better make sense of their environmental impact. This startup has upped its firepower this year with the purchase of behavioral science driven engagement banking service provider Dreams Technology.

Twisto

Founded — 2013, Czech Republic

Total Funding — $92.8 million

Offering — Known as the “Klarna of the East”, Twisto is the brainchild of tech entrepreneur Michal Smida, Ranked number one in BNPL in Czech Republic, Twisto is set to power forward after recently being snapped up by Turkish embedded finance firm Param

BankiFi

Founded — 2018, England

Total Funding — $8.1 million

Offering — Soon to be a household name, BankiFi is a tech platform designed to help banks and other legacy financial institutions improve their service to SMEs by providing integrated services, like accounting and invoicing. Clients include TSB and the Co-op Bank.

Token

Founded — 2016, England

Total Funding — $90 million

Offering — Open banking platform Token is going from strength to strength, looking to drive the shift from card to account-to-account payments, with blue chip customers including MasterCard, BNP Paribas and Paysafe.

Trade Republic

Founded — 2015, Germany

Total Funding $1.3 billion

Offering — One of Germany’s most valuable fintechs, Trade Republic is a poster child for Germany’s fintech scene after successful bringing investing in stocks and ETFs to a wider community.

indó

Founded — 2018, Iceland

Total Funding — $5.6 million

Offering — Launching this year, Indo has already made a big impact on the Icelandic banking market which is dominated by the big three. Customers fed up with incumbents are being enticed by Indo’s offering of no Tran transactions fee and other perks.

Alma

Founded 2018, France

Total Funding $211 million

Offering Headed up by 30-something former Stripe executive Louis Chatriot, Alma is making hay in France with the ambition to be a BNPL giant across Europe and is backed by heavyweights like Tencent.

Keyrock

Founded — 2017, Belgium

Total funding $78.1 million

Offering- The crypto market maker develops technology to increase the liquidity of financial assets, Last year, it raised a mammoth $72 million as it looks to invest in infrastructure development, scalability tools, and regulatory licences across Europe, the US, and Singapore.

Kevin.

Founded 2018, Lithuania

Total Funding $79.4 million

Offering Kevin. is a payment infrastructure scaleup taking advantage of the opportunites presented by open banking, Last year it raised $65 million and claims to have the broadest PSD2 bank API coverage in the European Economic Area.

Sunday

Founded 2021, France

Total Funding £17.4 million

Offering — The French startup offers a solution to “splitting the bill”. Sunday, which allows customers to view restaurant menus on their phones and pay bills quickly via a QR code, has hit the ground running since launching in 2021 but has since had to pull back from launching in some markets.

Lead image: Photo by Markus Winkler

