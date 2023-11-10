Fyma Raises $2.1M to advance AI in real estate management

Today sees Estonian AI company Fyma close a $2.1 million investment round, bring its funding to $3.9 million.

The company develops software that harnesses the capabilities of AI and computer vision to deliver comprehensive real-time analysis of video feeds.

It provides commercial real estate developers, asset owners and managers with property management through monitoring and occupancy analysis to precise footfall tracking and efficient parking management, as well as providing data for tenant experience apps.

It's designed to be universally compatible, integrating with any IP camera worldwide. This reduces the need for additional hardware and infrastructure upgrades. The data can also integrate with ESG dashboards.

This funding round is led by Quadri Ventures, alongside Second Century Ventures.

The company will use the investment to fuel its go-to-market strategy as well as spearhead further product development through a dedicated research and development programme.

This includes further enhancing its integrations with LLM providers to deliver seamless insights without needing to build custom dashboards and further utilising generative AI tools to teach its AI to detect new objects in shorter amounts of time.

Karen Burns, CEO of Fyma, shared:

"It is a really exciting time for Fyma, and we are delighted to have secured the support of Quadri Ventures, SCV and VeUP to continue our growth journey. Our innovative AI solution saves enormous amounts of time and money for our customers, and armed with this investment, technological support and the fantastic strategic network of SCV, we will continue to develop our solutions to deliver valuable, market-leading software for our global client base."

According to Andrew Drylie, Investment Manager at Quadi Ventures:

"Fyma is working at the cutting edge of AI automation to seamlessly deliver new insights for property groups and real estate companies around the globe. Their laser-like focus on ease of deployment and scalability coupled with a simple end-user experience separates Fyma from legacy solutions across this space. We are excited to partner with Fyma and feel confident Quadri's comprehensive go-to-market support, corporate connections, and deep cloud expertise will help propel Fyma rapidly toward the next stage of their evolution."

