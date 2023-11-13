Jimini AI, an AI co-pilot for legal professionals raises €1.9M

Today French legal AI company Jimini AI announced it has completed a €1.9 million Seed funding round to accelerate its growth.

Jimini AI offers lawyers and legal professionals decisive leverage to improve the efficiency of their legal research and the productivity of their analyses and contract drafting.

Its interface allows users to interact in natural language, asking legal questions, interacting with legal documents, or drafting contracts based on the firm or company's precedents.

This saves time and results in time optimisation, more precise research for the professional, and harmonisation of expertise within the law firm.

Generative AI is being increasingly used in contract management, court preparation, timeline management, and navigating consumer law.

Launched in 2023 within Entrepreneur First, which is also its first investor, Jimini AI is currently rolling out its solution in closed beta in several leading European pilot firms and has dozens of law firms and companies on the waiting list to try out the solution.

Polytechnique Ventures led the fundraising alongside J12 Ventures, Galion.exe, Evolem, Zebox Ventures and Better Angle.

Jimini AI also benefits from the expertise of some fifteen renowned investors, including Thomas Wolf (Hugging Face), Pierre Aïdan and Timothée Rambaud (Legalstart), Didier Kuhn, Rémi Aubert (AB Tasty) and the founding team of Leeway.

According to Stéphane Béreux, CTO of Jimini AI:

"50% of a lawyer's work is based on tedious tasks that can now be automated. We free lawyers and legal professionals from these constraints, so that they can focus on their core business and legal strategy."

Cécile Tharaud, CEO of Polytechnique Ventures contends:

"Our ecosystem is at the forefront of generative AI. And law, both textual and structured, is a privileged area of application for these new technologies. We're therefore thrilled to be supporting Jimini's highly promising team in this adventure!"

The funds will allow Jimini AI to pursue its R&D development and roll out its solution on a large scale in France and Europe.

Lead Image: Photo by Jonah Pettrich