Defacto's €10M Series A extension fuels plans for German market entry

Defacto, a Parisian fintech offering embedded B2B lending solutions, has secured an additional €10 million in an extension of a Series A funding round. The capital will be used to drive international expansion plans, particularly in the German market, and further refine and personalise the company’s offer with a more proactive approach.

The Series A extension was provided by new investor Citi Ventures alongside existing investors Northzone, Headline, and Global Founders Capital.

Lighting fast

With an average approval time of a mere 27 seconds, since 2021, Defacto has capitalised on this agility and reports deploying over €280 million to small businesses. A driving force behind the speed of action at Defacto is its lending infrastructure that integrates with over 30 top accounting, banking, fintech, treasury, and marketplace tools.

Deeper personalisation

Now, the company wants instead to simply approve and hand out working capital loans, and offer personalised, proactive recommendations including optimal times and circumstances to leverage debt to SMBs, all with the goal of keeping the wheels of commerce spinning.

Defacto co-founder and CEO Jordane Giuly explains further:

“Lack of access to working capital is the number one cause of small business bankruptcy in Europe. That’s why we built Defacto specifically for SMBs with speed and flexibility as our guiding principles.”

Citi Global Spread Products Investing Technology (SPRINT) managing director Patrick Brett added:

“As a leading provider of liquidity and innovative credit, municipal and securitized market solutions to institutions around the world, Citi is always on the lookout for game-changing fintech lenders to support. “We have been interested in Defacto for some time, and are excited to partner with Citi Ventures on this investment as well as to act as the senior lender of Defacto’s recent €167 million securitization fund.”

