Floy's AI solution for radiology diagnostics secures €5.4M Seed funding

Today Floy, a Munich AI company empowering radiologists to deliver better diagnostics, closes a €5.4 million Seed funding round.

Floy partners with radiologists to offer their AI as a self-pay service to patients. In Germany, over 25 million CT and MR scans are performed annually.

Leander Märkisch, CPO of Floy, explains:

"Each scan contains valuable, but often unused information. We employ the latest AI technology to help doctors derive additional insights for early disease detection."

According to Benedikt Schneider, CEO of Floy:

"We captured 14 percent of the German radiology market in just two years since founding. This is a testament to the significant patient need we are addressing."

HV Capital leads the funding with participation from All Iron Ventures and supported by the continued commitment of existing investors such as 10xFounders, xdeck ventures, SB21 and reputable angel investors. This latest round brings Floy's total fundraising to €8.8 million since its inception in summer 2021.

This capital will be used to develop new AI products, and expand across the EU as well as the US.

Dr Laura Seifert from HV Capital remarked:

"We are very excited to support Floy on their journey to redefine the intersection of technology and healthcare. The team's strategic go-to-market approach finally makes AI commercially attractive for clinical routine, paving the way for widespread adoption, prevention at scale and significant patient impact."

Lead image: Benedikt Schneider, CEO, and Leander Märkisch, CPO,of Floy. Photo: Uncredited.