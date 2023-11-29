Vesper's AI-driven agricultural commodity platform raises Series A funding

Today Vesper, a leading Dutch agricultural commodity intelligence platform announced the close of a Series A financing round — the amount was not disclosed but the company raised €5 million in Seed funding in 2021.

Vesper simplifies complex data into actionable insights and provides AI-driven forecasts for buyers, sellers, and traders alike. With real-time information spanning pricing, production, import, export, and more, the platform enables users to save time, enhance negotiation capabilities, and make informed decisions.

The company serves over 500 companies globally from a range of industries (FMCG, Retail) across the dairy, oils and fats, and sugar

markets, including brands such as Nestlé, Cargill, and Unilever, among many others.

Vesper is gearing up to broaden its coverage in early 2024 to include various agricultural commodities. This expansion will include categories such as meat, grains, fruits ,and vegetables.

This round is led by European tech investors Keen Venture Partners and Piton Capital. The new funding enables Vesper to continue its journey towards improving how industry professionals navigate the complexities of the global commodities market through data and insights.

Lead image: Vesper. Photo: Uncredited.