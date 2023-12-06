Collateral Good launches a HUGO BOSS-backed sustainable fashion fund with a €100M target

Today Collateral Good, a Zürich-based climate-first Venture Capital platform, launched a new strategy dedicated to sustainable fashion financially backed by global premium fashion company HUGO BOSS.

The newly launched venture capital fund has a target size of €100 million. It will invest globally in innovation and technology to accelerate the transformation of the textile and fashion industry to a more sustainable one.

The global fashion industry accounts for more than 8 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions, besides heavy use of water and chemicals.

Collateral Good Sustainable Fashion fund will invest initial cheques from €1 to 3 million into 20 to 25 startups all along the fashion value and supply chain. This includes areas such as recycling of textiles, upcycled raw materials, novel dyeing materials and processes, and supply chain transparency.

Martin Ott, formerly Managing Director for Adidas Ventures, leads the investment team. Besides corporations such as HUGO BOSS, the fund has attracted interest from well-known family offices, asset managers, and institutional investors.

Daniel Grieder, CEO of HUGO BOSS, comments:

"We are excited to enter the partnership with Collateral Good, a reputable and experienced Venture Capital Investor in Sustainability. Together, we will fund the most promising technologies and innovations that drive sustainability within our industry and explore how to integrate them into our products and processes at scale. We aim to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable fashion system and open up new opportunities for our industry and peers."

Michael Kleindl, Founder and Managing Partner of Collateral Good, adds:

"We are incredibly excited to announce leading premium fashion company HUGO BOSS as a lead investor in Collateral Good Ventures Fashion I. HUGO BOSS is the perfect ally in our mission to decarbonise the fashion industry.

Lead image: Collateral Good. Photo: Uncredited.