Liberis raises $112M debt financing to expand embedded finance solutions for SMEs

Today Liberis, a company creating embedded business finance solutions, announced it has secured $112 million in debt financing.

Liberis is a pioneer in using AI and machine learning-powered analytics to power its embedded finance platform, providing personalised, flexible finance solutions to small businesses.

Through its global partners, such as payment acquirers, neobanks, e-commerce platforms and financial institutions, Liberis has funded over $1.5 billion in over 60,000 transactions.

Small businesses worldwide face a common existential threat: limited access to responsible and sustainable finance. This financial exclusion is caused by several crippling factors – from being underserved by legacy providers to low levels of financial literacy.

Commenting on the funding gap faced by small businesses, Nima Montazeri, CPO at Liberis, said:

"By deploying advanced AI and ML algorithms and leveraging a large data pool built over more than a decade in the business, Liberis can offer SMEs innovative and highly personalised products that meet their needs for sustainable growth, no matter where in the world they're based."

The total funding Liberis secured from capital providers and investors reaches over $700m to date. Its equity backers include Barclays, Blenheim Chalcot, FTV Capital, and debt financing support from HSBC Innovation Banking and BCI Capital.

Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis, commented:

"The joint debt facility from HSBC Innovation Banking and BCI Capital allows Liberis to serve thousands more business owners with fair and frictionless funding through our partners using our embedded finance platform. It enables us to extend our reach into new markets like Canada, Poland, and Germany. We are thrilled to be supported by our capital partners as we continue to serve businesses with innovative and flexible funding solutions."

Sam Kemp, CEO of BCI Capital, added:

"SMEs are the engine room of the global economy, representing around 90 percent percent of businesses and more than 50 percent of employment worldwide. Liberis has become a central cog in this system, with its innovative solution providing the vital funding that SMEs need to grow and thrive. Having been partnered with the business since 2015, we are delighted to be evolving our support for Liberis as it looks to broaden its reach further."

The funding will support Liberis's further growth in North America and Europe and expansion into new markets, including Canada and Germany.

Lead image: Rob Straathof, CEO of Liberis. Photo: Uncredited.