IBM to acquire Software AG's super iPaaS business for €2.13B

Today Software AG announced it is selling webMethods and StreamSets – its Super Integration-Platform-as-a-Service (iPaaS) business – to IBM for €2.13 billion, subject to customary closing adjustments.



Launched in October 2023, Super iPaaS is an AI-enabled integration platform. It combines APIs, applications, data, B2B, and events integration capability, enabling innovation and driving agility, productivity and governance across the modern hybrid enterprise.

Software AG has acquired dataops platform StreamSets for €524 million in 2023. Following a bidding war, US private equity firm Silver Lake acquired a majority stake in Germany's Software AG at €2.4 billion



Sanjay Brahmawar, Software AG CEO, said:

“This transaction is a major validation of our strategy and a recognition of the products at the heart of our Super iPaaS vision. Given IBM’s global scale and focus on hybrid cloud and AI, our people have a fantastic opportunity to develop the Super iPaaS proposition with them. The brilliant people remaining with the company will continue innovating for the benefit of our customers, employees and all our other stakeholders.”

The acquisition continues IBM’s focus, investment and leadership in hybrid cloud and AI.



Dinesh Nirmal, Senior Vice President, Products, IBM Software, commented:

“As enterprises continue to accelerate their digital transformations, application and data integration solutions are critical elements for application modernisation and effectively deploying AI across the enterprise. Combined with IBM’s Watsonx AI and data platform, as well as its application modernisation, data fabric and IT automation products, StreamSets and webMethods will help clients unlock the full potential of their applications and data. This helps drive innovation while preparing businesses for AI, no matter where applications or data reside.”

Assuming customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals, Software AG anticipates completing the transaction in the second quarter of 2024.