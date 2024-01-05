8 startups you need to meet at CES next week

Next week marks North America's biggest tech event, the Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

It's a truly mammoth event encompassing football stadium-sized halls, ballrooms, and venues throughout Las Vegas, and it requires a lot of planning to go the distance.

With that in mind, here's some great European startups you’re going to want to add to your schedule:

Gyrogear (UK)

After six years and millions in funding, Gyrogear is launching a glove that reduces hand tremors in Parkinson's and Essential Tremor patients using a spinning top.

The glove's gyroscope spins super-fast, pushing back against the wearer's movements proportionally as it tries to right itself. This instantly minimises the debilitating tremors. No more drugs and the side effects they come with.

The company won three CES 2024 Innovation Awards this year in the categories of Accessibility & Aging Tech, Wearable Technologies, and Digital Health.

Sevvy (The Netherlands)

Sevvy has developed patented technology, making it possible to prepare food without baking fats and use up to 50 percent less salt and sugar. Up to 90 percent less electricity is needed to prepare food.

The technology used by Sevvy is a completely new way of cooking compared to preparing meals with a microwave, induction hob, air fryer or oven.

Sevvy technology is available to license for cooking, baking and preparation equipment, including patents, know-how, technical solutions and recipe content.

Optysun (Ukraine)

OptySun has developed a bottle or canteen designed for emergencies, featuring automated water disinfection and extended storage capabilities. Made from durable stainless steel, it has a built-in UV LED emitter that eliminates 99.8 percent of bacteria in 15 minutes. It offers ”Disinfection" and "Storage" modes and integrates seamlessly with mobile devices via low-energy Bluetooth.

The wireless charging feature enhances durability, and it complies with international emergency standards.

This eco-friendly bottle can perform eight disinfection cycles per charge, making it essential for disaster preparedness, outdoor activities, and humanitarian aid, while also reducing single-use plastic waste.

The company has also developed a solar powered water purifier device for use within the field.

Optysun was an honoree in CES’s Innovation Awards

Doser (The Netherlands)

Doser has developed DoseRx, a desktop 3D printer of final dosage forms that enables personalised dosing of active pharmaceuticals through a patented semi-solid printing process enabling decentral production of medicine. In other words 3D printing of personalised drugs.

The printer enables more pharmacies to compound high-quality personalised medicine locally, standardised and on demand.

Nutrix (Switzerland)

Nutrix is digital health startup based in Basel, Switzerland and offices in Poland and Chile.

It developed gSense, an AI-first SaaS platform that uses high-tech devices, AI and remote monitoring to provide assistance and monitoring for patients with chronic diseases.

The company has developed the world's first non-invasive, medical-grade cortisol monitoring sensor, CortiSense. Cortisol plays a crucial role in stress management, overall mental well-being, and weight loss efforts.

Whispp (The Netherlands)

Worldwide 500 million people permanently lost their voice due to a voice disorder, trauma or old age or stutter severely. This has a profound and far-reaching effect on their daily lives and work.

Whispp’s AI assistive Voice Technology and Calling App converts whispered speech (people who stutter severely speak relaxed and much more fluent while whispering) and vocal cord-impaired speech (throat cancer, vocal cord paralysis, ALS) into a person’s natural voice, in real-time.

The company was an honoree in CES’s Innovation Awards

FARMHUB Ukraine)

FARMHUB is a program and gadget designed for farms, which monitors the behaviour of dairy cows detecting the period of fertilisation and increasing milk yield.

It also monitors the health of different animals for example, helping analyse health conditions through animals chewing movements, and can increase the efficiency of farms by more than 30 percent.

Slux (Switzerland)

I’ve been following Li-FI efforts for a number of years, so I was excited to learn about Slux https://slux.ch/.

LiFi means “light fidelity” and it is a form of bidirectional, networked, mobile, and high-speed wireless communications. Unlike WiFi, it is the first attempt to use visible light (optical spectrum) instead of the increasingly congested radio frequency spectrum.

It's great for low-power communication at speed without interference.

What interests me about Slux is that the company is actively addressing problems that hinder mainstream LiFi adoption.

For example, its focus on the reflection properties of light waves, allowing the connection to be maintained around corners indoors, even when there is no optical visibility between the devices.

The company has transmitted data at a distance of 33 km,with a visible light signal produced by a single 0.1 Watt LED — an unbroken record.

Slux has also developed a transmission system that uses natural ambient light such as sunlight to encode data.

It collects ambient light, manipulates it to encode the data to be transmitted and returns it to the environment for reception by devices within range.

Lead image: Gyroglove. Photo: uncredited.